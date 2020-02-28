Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between him and Sanders.

Whitmer told MSNBC's Morning Joe that she would be voting for Biden in the state's March 10 primary.

Six states hold primaries next Tuesday.

Michigan has the most delegates, with 125 up for grabs.

Bernie Sanders won Michigan in 2016's Democratic primary.