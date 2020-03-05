Ronaldinho será sometido a la justicia por ingresar con pasaporte falso a Paraguay 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published Ronaldinho será sometido a la justicia por ingresar con pasaporte falso a Paraguay Dos mujeres fueron detenidas este jueves en Asunción por supuesta vinculación en el caso del exfubolista Ronal-dinho Gaúcho y su hermano, que siguen en la Fiscalía para declarar sobre su ingreso en Paraguay con pasaportes falsos. 0

