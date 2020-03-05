HP rejects Xerox's raised bid 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published HP rejects Xerox's raised bid HP on Thursday rejected Xerox's raised takeover bid of about $35 billion, saying the offer still undervalued the company. Fred Katayama reports. 0

