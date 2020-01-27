Global  

Demi Lovato 'didn't get the help she needed' amid relapse

Demi Lovato 'didn't get the help she needed' amid relapse

Demi Lovato 'didn't get the help she needed' amid relapse

Demi Lovato turned back to alcohol and dr*gs after years of sober living made her "more miserable than when she was drinking".
Demi Lovato talks about past relapse: 'I didn't receive the help that I needed'

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Demi Lovato detailed the night of her relapse,...
USATODAY.com



