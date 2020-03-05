ICC Allows Probe Into Allegations Of War Crimes By US Forces, Taliban, Afghan Forces 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:02s - Published The ICC has given a go ahead on a controversial investigation. The ICC has given a go ahead on a controversial investigation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ICC appeals judges to rule on Afghan war crimes investigation International Criminal Court appeals judges will on Thursday rule whether the ICC's prosecutor can...

Reuters - Published 21 hours ago



ICC judges approve probe into ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan conflict Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light for prosecutors to open an...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this