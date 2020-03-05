Stocks plunge as virus fears hit California

Concerns over the coronavirus hammered Wall Street Thursday.
The Dow sank more than 800 points in early trading, down 3%.
The S&P 500 dropped 2.9%.
The plunge comes one day after the S&P rebounded 4% on Joe Biden's surprising lead in the primaries.
Sparking the across-the-board sell-off: news that California declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak as the U.S. death toll rose to 11.
Travel-related stocks tumbled.
Airline stocks got hit after the International Air Transport Association said the coronavirus could hurt global airline revenue by $113 billion.
Southwest Airlines issued a revenue warning.
United and JetBlue cut flights and implemented steps to control costs.
Shares of cruise line operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian also fell.
Also reflecting investor fears: the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury fell back below 1%.
That drove down shares of interest-sensitive bank stocks like Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.