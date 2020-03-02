Global  

Coronavirus: Patient in UK dies after testing positive for Covid-19

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

As of 9am on Thursday, 18,083 people have been tested.
