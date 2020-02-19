Global  

Scoob! - Official Final Trailer

Scoob! - Official Final Trailer

Scoob! - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Scoob!

Starring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs and Mark Wahlberg!

Release Date: May 15, 2020 Scoob!

Is a 3D computer-animated adventure comedy movie featuring characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Animated by Reel FX for Warner Animation Group, the film is directed by Tony Cervone, from a screenplay by Kelly Fremon Craig and a story by Matt Lieberman.

It stars the voices of Frank Welker (who, as the title character, is the only member of the original cast to reprise his role), Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, and Amanda Seyfried as the Scooby gang, with Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs as other classic animated characters.

It is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series, and is intended to be the first film of a proposed set up for a Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe.
