Airport boss on Flybe collapse

Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline.

He highlighted that Flybe were the main carrier at the airport, and they would "look ahead" to new opportunities to replace some of that lost traffic in a demanding period for the aviation industry.

Report by Connerv.

