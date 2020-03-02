5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Cook County, state health officials announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo confirms first positive case of coronavirus in New York The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he...

Tweets about this Terri L. RT @EndGameWW3: Coronavirus in Illinois: 5th Case Confirmed in Man Who Flew to O’Hare After Travel to Italy https://t.co/qUITKNvvxX 4 minutes ago Vic Belmont @thespybrief Fifth confirmed case in illinois traveled from Italy. https://t.co/FDs9Z0QmN9 8 minutes ago Travel Insurance Review Coronavirus in Illinois: 5th Case Confirmed in Man Who Flew to O’Hare After Travel to Italy - NBC Chicago https://t.co/s5fKxjjAU7 11 minutes ago Kate Chappell A 5th person has tested positive for #coronavirus in Illinois. The patient is a Cook Co. resident in his 20s who fl… https://t.co/WUoGXm4iro 12 minutes ago Kristine G RT @TinaSfon: Illinois Dept. of Public Health confirms a FIFTH confirmed case of coronavirus: a man in his 20s who traveled to Italy earlie… 14 minutes ago EndGameWW3 Coronavirus in Illinois: 5th Case Confirmed in Man Who Flew to O’Hare After Travel to Italy https://t.co/qUITKNvvxX 17 minutes ago Magic 1️⃣ 🇲🇽 RT @cbschicago: 5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy https://t.co/tudQABJPJS https://t.co/gvVw… 19 minutes ago None Of Your Concern Fuck that where in Chicago was he touching shit?!?! Arlington Heights COVID-19 patient now in home isolation; 5 to… https://t.co/UsnweIbi5j 20 minutes ago