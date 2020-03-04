Matt Reeves unveils new Batmobile for 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves unveils new Batmobile for 'The Batman' Robert Pattison's version of the Caped Crusader's new set of wheels has been shown off in a series of images on the filmmaker's Twitter page.

He simply captioned the post: "#Batman", with the bat and car emoji.

The motor is remarkably different and resembles more of a supercar than the more military-style vehicle DC Comics fans are used to seeing Batman in.

The images also give a glimpse of Robert in his Batsuit, showing the difference to those worn by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in their movies.