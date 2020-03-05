Global  

PM issues condolences for first UK virus victim

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed sympathy for the first UK coronavirus victim and their family who died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading today.

Mr Johnson also reassured the public that the UK remained in the “contain phase” and were preparing for delay.

He recommended the public should not change their behaviour but should observe handwashing guidelines, washing with hot water and soap for the length of “two verses of the national anthem”.

