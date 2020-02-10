Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published Organic Molecules Found By NASA Rover Point To Early Life On Mars NASA’s Curiosity rover has reportedly found molecules on Mars that point to early life on the Red Planet.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Life on Mars: Organic molecules discovered by Red Planet rover offer major hint NASA’s Curiosity rover has scooped up interesting organic compounds on the surface of Mars, which...

WorldNews - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like