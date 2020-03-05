Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'Former Congressman Aaron Schock says he's gay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disgraced former congressman, who voted vehemently against LGBT equality, comes out as gay

Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock has come out as gay after years of opposing LGBT+ equality....
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndependent


Former Republican U.S. Representative Aaron Schock Comes Out as Gay

Aaron Schock is coming out as gay. The former U.S. Representative, who served in office as a member...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

drex

drex I don't care if you've just come out... You're a toad. https://t.co/KWrK7munUz 8 seconds ago

christine_shade

Christine Shade RT @nytimes: Aaron Schock, a former Republican Congressman who resigned in 2015 as he faced questions about his adherence to spending rules… 18 seconds ago

integrityshines

- Tammy - 💫 RT @jilevin: Former GOP congressman comes out as gay https://t.co/SpwFavB1cH 36 seconds ago

sincerekac

Kathy Canary RT @CBSNews: Aaron Schock, former GOP congressman who voted against LGBT protections, comes out as gay https://t.co/RST4Bg4BOc https://t.co… 46 seconds ago

elmer_a_chile

Elmer Adrenaline Chile RT @OFemmeFataleZ: Shocker. Former anti LGBTQ Congressman comes out as gay. https://t.co/n2YFivYzI3 53 seconds ago

tr4k5

P̴͕̪̼̣̺̤͈͑̚a̵̜̫͚͇̫͍͝b̸̪̾͐͊́̓̈́̌̔̊l̴̼͈̔̃͂̅̅̋̿̂̀̚i̵̿̐ RT @SSanchezTV: Former Congressman Aaron Schock, who resigned in 2015, has publicly come out as gay. https://t.co/1J1kn9nhbj 58 seconds ago

donovanatkinson

Donovan Atkinson There’s no wrong way to be gay. Unless you’re Aaron Schock this week. https://t.co/caY2dIrdbi 1 minute ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Former GOP congressman comes out as gay https://t.co/SpwFavB1cH 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.