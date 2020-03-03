Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans is set to play the lead role in Scott Derrickson's new film, 'Bermuda'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans & Director Scott Derrickson Set to Team Up for 'Bermuda'

It sounds like Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson are joining forces for the new Bermuda Triangle...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

debperry1961

Deborah, The Pandora. RT @red_pill_junkie: Scott Derrickson to direct #Bermuda triangle movie, with Chris Evans in the leading role https://t.co/gpdiE2BDx0 http… 1 hour ago

tropical__jiz

Maury RT @krolljvar: EXCLU: Skydance taps Scott Derrickson to direct the Bermuda Triangle mystery thriller BERMUDA with Chris Evans circling lead… 1 hour ago

content_podcast

Unrestricted Content Podcast RT @1428_Elm: #ChrisEvans is being considered for the lead role in Skydance Media’s paranormal thriller, #Bermuda. In an ironic twist, Scot… 2 hours ago

1428_Elm

1428 Elm #ChrisEvans is being considered for the lead role in Skydance Media’s paranormal thriller, #Bermuda. In an ironic t… https://t.co/Ywyhy3FdKe 2 hours ago

red_pill_junkie

Red Pill Junkie Scott Derrickson to direct #Bermuda triangle movie, with Chris Evans in the leading role https://t.co/gpdiE2BDx0 https://t.co/dbLEtyI74L 2 hours ago

GeekEliteMedia

Geek Elite Media Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct 'Bermuda', reportedly with Chris Evans circling the lead role. https://t.co/njynlr8W3P 2 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind #GlobalGrindPressPlay: Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play the Lead Role in 'Bermuda' https://t.co/U9rw7y2uXB https://t.co/yMkKfbo5ND 4 hours ago

MOVIESTVMAD

geektastic RT @screenrant: Director Scott Derrickson's Bermuda Triangle movie is eyeing Chris Evans for the lead role. https://t.co/lDIDnPmpNa https… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play the Lead Role in 'Bermuda' [Video]Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play the Lead Role in 'Bermuda'

Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play the Lead Role in 'Bermuda' According to 'Variety,' Evans is circling the lead role, which would mark his first major project since Marvel's Captain America. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:46Published

Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role [Video]Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role

Chris Evans has revealed that he was "begging" director Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.