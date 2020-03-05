Global  

PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test

Boris Johnson offered his sympathies to the family of the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Our sympathies are very much with the victim and their family," the Prime Minister told reporters.
