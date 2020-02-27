Global  

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda crosses active volcano

High wire walker Nik Wallenda crossed an active volcano in Nicaragua on Wednesday, completing the trek 1,800 feet over glowing lava.
Nik Wallenda Says Wife's Volcano Stunt Makes His Attempt Even Harder

Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda has one glaring concern for his upcoming volcano stunt ... and...
TMZ.com

'I could fall to my death:' tightrope walker Wallenda readies to cross active volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda fears the worst-possible outcome as he prepares for his latest high...
Reuters



Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano [Video]Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano

Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt [Video]Stuntman Nik Wallenda opens up on horrific training accident involving his sister, Times Square stunt

Nik Wallenda successfully walked across an active volcano on Wednesday. He trained for the stunt in the backyard of his Sarasota home.

