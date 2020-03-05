OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

