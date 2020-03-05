Global  

OPEC backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
OPEC raises stakes with Russia, seeks biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis

OPEC pushed on Thursday for a bigger-than-expected oil output cut to support prices that have been...
Reuters - Published

OPEC's oil cut proposal enough to push prices back to $60/bbl -Russia's Lukoil

OPEC's proposal to cut oil production by up to 1 million barrels per day would be enough to balance...
Reuters India - Published


Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over [Video]Oil pummeled as OPEC, Russia rancor spills over

Global oil prices saw their steepest one-day percentage drop since the financial crisis after OPEC and Russia failed to agree to production cuts, which threatens to flood the oil market. Conway G...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

