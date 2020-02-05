Global  

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion, spends all his money and energy on making the world a better place.

&quot;I admire it a lot.

I think it&apos;s great.

To me, it does not contradict my beliefs,&quot; Grimes said.

She also noted that she doesn&apos;t accept any of Musk&apos;s money for her work, and that &quot;Grimes is funded by Grimes.&quot;
