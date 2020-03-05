Global  

Residents Find Wine Coming Out Of Taps In Italian Town

Residents of a town near Modena, Italy had wine flowing from their water faucets on Wednesday.
Red wine flows from taps in Italian town amid coronavirus crisis

Wine flowed from some taps in a northern Italy town last week after a bottling valve malfunction...
