Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music videoKaty Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!
Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry is preparing for motherhood!
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News•CTV News•Just Jared•TMZ.com•WorldNews•IndiaTimes


'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



heidiEC5

Heidi 🇬🇧 RT @Bukowski20191: Had to make it all about himself. ' Liberal 'Narcissism is worse than any Government, Religion, Disease or idea. Russel… 39 minutes ago

lovingmengetern

slayQueenᴹᵃᶦⁿᵉᴹᵃⁱⁿᵉʳ RT @rapplerdotcom: The baby is due in the Summer of 2020! https://t.co/XUtCxb7RyR 3 hours ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The baby is due in the Summer of 2020! https://t.co/XUtCxb7RyR 4 hours ago

Bukowski20191

𝐅ender QC - Yorkshire Tea Power Had to make it all about himself. ' Liberal 'Narcissism is worse than any Government, Religion, Disease or idea. R… https://t.co/WrVQoo8BSi 8 hours ago

SnstvHoe

Sensitive Hoe Russell really ain't***for this. Russell Brand discusses 'heartbreak' after Katy Perry announces pregnancy https://t.co/dx0GQKWXOi 8 hours ago

jowiola

Low-key Singer Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video https://t.co/r9s8RIC1u1 via @jtowncluster 9 hours ago

SamEdwa27753563

Sam Edwards RT @legitngnews: American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, has announced she is pregnant in her new music video titled Never Worn White.… 10 hours ago

KiSS925

KiSS 92.5 .@katyperry is GLOWING in her new music video! 🌟🌟 #KatyPerry #NeverWornWhite 🤍 https://t.co/R1MyHb9aZv 10 hours ago


Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement [Video]Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

