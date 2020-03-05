Heidi 🇬🇧 RT @Bukowski20191: Had to make it all about himself. ' Liberal 'Narcissism is worse than any Government, Religion, Disease or idea. Russel… 39 minutes ago

slayQueenᴹᵃᶦⁿᵉᴹᵃⁱⁿᵉʳ RT @rapplerdotcom: The baby is due in the Summer of 2020! https://t.co/XUtCxb7RyR 3 hours ago

Rappler The baby is due in the Summer of 2020! https://t.co/XUtCxb7RyR 4 hours ago

𝐅ender QC - Yorkshire Tea Power Had to make it all about himself. ' Liberal 'Narcissism is worse than any Government, Religion, Disease or idea. R… https://t.co/WrVQoo8BSi 8 hours ago

Sensitive Hoe Russell really ain't***for this. Russell Brand discusses 'heartbreak' after Katy Perry announces pregnancy https://t.co/dx0GQKWXOi 8 hours ago

Low-key Singer Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video https://t.co/r9s8RIC1u1 via @jtowncluster 9 hours ago

Sam Edwards RT @legitngnews: American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, has announced she is pregnant in her new music video titled Never Worn White.… 10 hours ago