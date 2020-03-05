Global  

Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee giant is also making other changes in response to the global outbreak.

Jake Reiner reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears

Starbucks won't allow use of reusable mugs over coronavirus fears. The coffee giant will still give a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comBelfast TelegraphCTV News


Starbucks temporarily suspends use of reusable cups in stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Starbucks has temporarily suspended the use of personal cups and tumblers in stores across the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News



Tweets about this

braingarbage

braingarbage Starbucks tells staff to clean every eight minutes and pauses use of personal cups https://t.co/WhHRKy3R9k via @seattletimes 6 minutes ago

hiddeninmo1

CanYaSeeMeNow❓❓🐸#TheMighty200+ Starbucks pauses use of personal cups due to coronavirus https://t.co/w1iJNGh8Z4 16 minutes ago

LisaCarrico8

Lisa Carrico Starbucks pauses use of personal cups due to coronavirus https://t.co/eZfYJqd3U6 25 minutes ago

DaddyD07014561

Dreamweaver Starbucks pauses use of personal cups due to coronavirus https://t.co/Ev6JwxFcHc 25 minutes ago

MostDopeDaniel_

Dlo Starbucks pauses use of personal cups due to coronavirus https://t.co/srvSiNxvT4 36 minutes ago

SeraphSancta

Shaggy of a Thousand Scooby Snacks Smart of them, but wonder how many people will complain about not using their own cup "Starbucks pauses use of per… https://t.co/C7tc5P2dkE 37 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/RJRiIBGamr https://t.co/2DmPusuQ3k 39 minutes ago

michmarltz

Michele Manx Invest in a coffee maker rather than spend 💲 on a venti latte or whatever #thursdayvibes Starbucks pauses use of… https://t.co/bFDOWwIPlG 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee chain says the move is a precautionary step in response to the outbreak.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:53Published

Starbucks Suspends Personal Cup Use At Stores Due To Coronavirus [Video]Starbucks Suspends Personal Cup Use At Stores Due To Coronavirus

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published

