Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Goats Don't Like Water

Goats Don't Like Water

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Goats Don't Like Water

Goats Don't Like Water

Occurred on February 6, 2020 / Greer, South Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "Recorded the goats jumping over water, I thought it was too funny!

I run a small goat farm in South Carolina.

These are Nigerian Dwarf goats.

Goats naturally hate water, but love their feed!

So they'll jump or plow through water if they must.

Website www.mischiefmanagedfarm.com"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paddy_parade

Fathers of the Nation 10/10 from us: Micky: "Go híontach, a pháistí! Fleet of foot and full of joy. 'Dance there upon the shore; /What ne… https://t.co/fpLg7irGby 21 hours ago

fishscoot

rustybockets @Slips_With_Fist Sounds like a plan ....go for it ... Tasmania -hunt-fish-relax.. Get some pods and a bit seclusion… https://t.co/qpqNzOOJ2k 1 day ago

Pure_Chutzpah

Rajesh @UmarKhalidJNU Inspired? Dude they showed a novel way of begging and asking for alms and also showed that they can… https://t.co/E9IS3F1W1e 1 day ago

ECalienni

ECalienni RT @jivechameleon: Another character today! Their named Mx.Puut. According to Dergo, they smell like smoke cherries and make his mouth wate… 1 day ago

milked_goats

kayleigh🐐👙🧚🏿‍♂️ RT @goodbeanalt: if I was dasani water I would simply not taste like absolute shit 3 days ago

Baron_Jark

Cam Chowder Updates to Stardew Valley I'd like to see: black goats, pentagrams you can have on the floor of your home, a cauldr… https://t.co/pwlyxx32xP 4 days ago

ZokoThe

Zokodog @common is 48! One of the GOATs. He created classics such as Be, Like Water for Chocolate and Black America Again.… https://t.co/dSh3DfXPK7 4 days ago

jivechameleon

Jive Another character today! Their named Mx.Puut. According to Dergo, they smell like smoke cherries and make his mouth… https://t.co/CzROJQj0CE 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.