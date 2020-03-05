Doggo Plays with Sphynx Friend

Occurred on February 28, 2020 / Moscow, Russia Info from Licensor: "Stafford and the bald cat."



Recent related videos from verified sources Winston the Corgi in the Kiddie Pool



Occurred on July 29, 2019 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Winston was at the dog park and someone brought a kiddie pool. He was definitely a fan." Credit: @corgi.named.winston Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago Pup Tosses Toy Back



Occurred on / Thailand Info: While tossing the toy with the dog, the pup decides to toss it back. Credit: Promsit T. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:30 Published 6 days ago