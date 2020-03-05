Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

Raven RT @UNICEFCanada: Congratulations to our @UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassadors @katyperry and Orlando Bloom on the happy news! Dare we say we… 1 minute ago

Mick Kahler O.K. So Katy Perry is pregnant by fiancee Orlando Bloom. That woman will do ANYTHING to make me jealous! 2 minutes ago

fredgie mae monacillo RT @CollamatLyssa: Remember how sad we were for Katy Perry when she went through her awful breakup and now she ended up with Orlando Bloom… 2 minutes ago

Maah RT @lsb: Congratulations to @katyperry & Orlando Bloom! Bon appetit, baby 👶 #LipSyncBattle https://t.co/o2sFoFrcCk 🎤: @mitchgrassi, @PTXo… 2 minutes ago

john RT @GMA: Congratulations to @katyperry and Orlando Bloom! https://t.co/pwnBk5L6YI 2 minutes ago

cadelinha de uma grávida RT @CNN: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, the singer revealed in her latest music video https://t.co/Hb8PVTqmZB 2 minutes ago

Raven RT @evrenperry: NEWS | "Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively https:/… 3 minutes ago