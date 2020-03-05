Global  

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he&apos;d chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion rights rally the day before.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer Comments Draw Rebuke From Chief Justice Roberts

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke Wednesday of comments by Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
NPR - Published

Schumer says he misspoke in remarks directed at two Supreme Court justices, defends abortion rights

Schumer's remarks on the Senate floor came a day after his comments at a rally outside the Supreme...
Seattle Times - Published


