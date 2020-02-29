Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

4 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 11.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2 new coronavirus cases emerge in Washington, in King County and Snohomish County

Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The VergeSFGate


Snohomish County health officials expect new coronavirus cases to increase as testing expands

EVERETT — The number of new coronavirus cases is expected to grow now that UW Medicine is testing...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JTJ_TCUFROG90

Jeff Jones RT @RepPeteOlson: TWO new #CoronaVirus cases reported in unincorporated NW #HarrisCounty. Man & woman, travel related. PROTECT YOURSELF in… 3 minutes ago

Positivetalker

PositiveTalker RT @HoustonChron: BREAKING: Local officials on Thursday reported two confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Harris County. https://t.co/7sK… 5 minutes ago

dorothyyyyyyyy

 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING 4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, bringing total number of cases reported in the county to 11, health… 10 minutes ago

dvaughnsmith

Darrell Smith RT @ayoonhendricks: Sacramento County just declared a local health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. The county hasn't reported any… 24 minutes ago

dss61823772

dss Coronavirus: 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Clara County, bringing total to 20, health officials say https://t.co/GuMjj5fq6Y 31 minutes ago

SBCountyPH

SBCDPH San Bernardino County Dept. of Public Health continues to work with the CDC and CDPH to respond to reports of COVID… https://t.co/r2arnEc9Rm 40 minutes ago

Naqib09712475

Naqib RT @ABC: BREAKING: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that there are 11 new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Westchester County, New York Ci… 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sharks Play at SAP Center Despite County Coronavirus Advice [Video]Sharks Play at SAP Center Despite County Coronavirus Advice

San Jose Sharks said that their hockey game with the Minnesota Wild will go on as scheduled and be open to the public despite a warning Thursday from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

Shasta County health officials continue to monitor coronavirus amid growing concerns [Video]Shasta County health officials continue to monitor coronavirus amid growing concerns

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, health officials in Shasta County are advising the public to be on alert

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.