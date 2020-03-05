|
Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer
|
Investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios amid the sell-off, and either keep the proceeds in cash or dollar-cost average into growth stocks, says Abbot Downing deputy CIO Carol Schleif.
|
|
|
|
