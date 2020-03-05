8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day

8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg "I raise up my voice, not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard... we cannot succeed when half of us are held back.” - Malala Yousafzai “In the future, there will be no female leaders.

There will just be leaders.” - Sheryl Sandberg "I am a Woman Phenomenally.

Phenomenal Woman, that's me." - Maya Angelou “The test of whether or not you can hold a job should not be in the arrangement of your chromosomes” - Bella Abzug “Men should think twice before making widowhood women's only path to power.” - Gloria Steinem “Reproductive freedom is critical to a whole range of issues.

It should not be seen as a privilege or as a benefit, but a fundamental human right.” - Faye Wattleton "Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys.

It is everyone's responsibility." - Ban Ki-moon