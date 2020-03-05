8 Great Quotes to Share on International Women’s Day
8 Great Quotes to Share on
International Women’s Day "Women belong in all places where
decisions are being made... It shouldn't
be that women are the exception."
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg "I raise up my voice, not so I can shout,
but so that those without a voice can be heard...
we cannot succeed when half of us are held back.”
- Malala Yousafzai “In the future, there will be no female leaders.
There will just be leaders.”
- Sheryl Sandberg "I am a Woman Phenomenally.
Phenomenal Woman, that's me."
- Maya Angelou “The test of whether or not you
can hold a job should not be in the
arrangement of your chromosomes”
- Bella Abzug “Men should think twice before
making widowhood women's only path to power.”
- Gloria Steinem “Reproductive freedom is critical to a whole
range of issues.
It should not be seen as a privilege
or as a benefit, but a fundamental human right.”
- Faye Wattleton "Achieving gender equality
requires the engagement of women and men,
girls and boys.
It is everyone's responsibility."
- Ban Ki-moon