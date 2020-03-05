Global  

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

A British court says that Dubai&apos;s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife.

This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him.

Lucy Fielder reports.
