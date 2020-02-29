Global  

Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus

Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For CoronavirusThe vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the sole &quot;nay.&quot;
Gov. Ige requests $10.5M from the legislature for COVID-19 prevention, mitigation

Gov. David Ige has requested more than $10 million from the legislature for the state's mitigative...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus: US lawmakers strike $8bn emergency funding deal

Congressional leaders in both the House and Senate have reached an $8.3bn bipartisan deal for...
Independent - Published


Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus [Video]Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus [Video]House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

The Senate is set vote on the measure Thursday, and if it passes there, President Trump is expected to sign it by the end of this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

