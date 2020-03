Jim RT @forwardarc: Tulsi Gabbard is still in the 2020 race and it's unclear why. @TulsiPress Why are you still running? Why did you spend much… 46 seconds ago

Pythagorean Wave Conjugator Everyone: There are no more women running for President. 😥 Tulsi Gabbard: I'm a woman and I'm still running Every… https://t.co/ga8BjIc2Yj 58 seconds ago

Mark Olson RT @CullenYossarian: Our friends are @CNN admit we won 2 delegates here, and they use the photo of @TulsiGabbard and I from the spin room a… 2 minutes ago

Samuel B. Gilkey RT @CNNPolitics: Tulsi Gabbard is still running for president https://t.co/AhmNtM2Eny https://t.co/HkSCaiCJ73 2 minutes ago

CK 4 Tulsi 🌺🌎🌺⏳🌺🏒🇺🇸🇦🇷 RT @SandraNH5: @FredTJoseph Tulsi Gabbard is still running. She won’t quit. She’s a warrior! 2 minutes ago

Toxic Bisexual Tulsi Stan🌈🦄🌺 RT @DennisPotvinDem: Stop 🛑 the Presses!! #TulsiGabbard is still running for president - CNNPolitics https://t.co/A7YTB75SQb 2 minutes ago

SWIM Anon Now that Warren is out, Fake News CNN is mentioning Tulsi Gabbard in hopes of peeling away votes from Sanders. CNN… https://t.co/PyWX9inPVh 3 minutes ago