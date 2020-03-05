Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California > Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

An ocean liner that previously carried two passengers who contracted the coronavirus was barred on Wednesday from returning to its home port of San Francisco from a voyage to Hawaii.

Executive Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Mary Ellen Carroll, briefed reporters, Thursday (March 5), saying: "The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations, including San Francisco." The predicament of the Grand Princess cruise liner was reminiscent of the Diamond Princess vessel that was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of cornoavirus cases outside China.

Some American passengers from that ship were ultimately repatriated to military bases in California for extended quarantines.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bea2003

フォロン Coronavirus test kits flown to cruise ship idled off San Francisco | @Reuters https://t.co/TB9Iy5OKd5 Officials to… https://t.co/yqCR1sS2lC 20 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return: https://t.co/RCzpVKrQNc #DiamondPrincess 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return [Video]Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.