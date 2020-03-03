Two confirmed coronavirus cases in San Francisco: Officials

"The patients do not have a history of travel to a location with confirmed COVID-19 cases and have no known contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case," Colfax said.

The U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus stands at 11, all but one of them in Washington state, which has a cluster of at least 39 infections in the Seattle area.

The other death, announced on Wednesday, was in California.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 149 confirmed and presumed U.S. cases, which includes those reported by states but not yet confirmed by the agency.

They do not necessarily include new cases reported on Thursday.