Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out

Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out

Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ended her presidential campaign on Thursday.

Now, the fight for the Democratic nomination is a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Warren had finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of Massachusetts.

According to Reuters, that smackdown defeat left her path to the nomination virtually nonexistent.
Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out

