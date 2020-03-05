Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ended her presidential campaign on Thursday.

Now, the fight for the Democratic nomination is a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Warren had finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of Massachusetts.

According to Reuters, that smackdown defeat left her path to the nomination virtually nonexistent.