Warren Quits Race, Leaving Two Old White Guys To Battle It Out
Sen.
Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ended her presidential campaign on Thursday.
Now, the fight for the Democratic nomination is a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen.
Bernie Sanders.
Warren had finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of Massachusetts.
According to Reuters, that smackdown defeat left her path to the nomination virtually nonexistent.
