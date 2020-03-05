Global  

"Extra Ordinary" Star Maeve Higgins & Directors Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman Go Over Their Comedy Film

In "Extra Ordinary" (directed and co-written by Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman) Maeve Higgins stars as Rose, a small-town driving instructor, gifted with supernatural abilities, and Will Forte as Martin, a washed-up rock star who has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness.

The film follows Rose as she must overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and work with Martin to save a teenager who is under a spell – AND be home in time for a light snack.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
