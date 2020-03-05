NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named 'Perseverance.' The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Shawn Cabbagestalk ‘Perseverance- 7th grader names NASA’s new Mars Rover https://t.co/wKjUcVg2fH 4 minutes ago John Baldwin Middle-School Student Names NASA’s Next Mars Rover https://t.co/pW7dB2tEVz via @YouTube 5 minutes ago Turfline/Trading RT @ABC: Shortlisted names: Endurance, Tenacity, Perseverance, Clarity and Fortitude. https://t.co/McqLmSdKm6 13 minutes ago Cheryl Crannick RT @Lynxotic1: #News #Tech #Curiosity #Featured #Mars NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Captures Incredible Panorama at 1.8 Billion Pixels and Na… 20 minutes ago Judy NASA Names Its Next Mars Rover Perseverance | Science https://t.co/w8cNs1fVxc 26 minutes ago TakeBacktheSky #NASA Names Its Next Mars Rover 'Perseverance' https://t.co/zsYSe589eP via @smithsonianmag 28 minutes ago Nathaniel Holt RT @thesheetztweetz: NASA names its next Mars rover "Perseverance," submitted by Alexander Mather of Virginia, after a nationwide K-12 stud… 29 minutes ago 𝕬𝖒𝖘𝖆𝖉™ Perseverence will be the fifth exploratory vehicle on the Red Planet following in the tire tracks of the similarly… https://t.co/kHfiWy0S7l 29 minutes ago