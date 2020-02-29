At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting
Local television station KGPE, an affiliate of CBS, reported a 23-year-old male was killed, and a 7-year-old girl was among the injured victims. Witnesses told KGPE that a suspect had approached a group during a ‘celebration of life’, opened fire and then fled.
