At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting

At least one person was killed and five others injured after a shooting at an outdoor party in Tulare, California late Wednesday night, according to local television station KGPE.
Local television station KGPE, an affiliate of CBS, reported a 23-year-old male was killed, and a 7-year-old girl was among the injured victims. Witnesses told KGPE that a suspect had approached a group during a ‘celebration of life’, opened fire and then fled.




