Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Putin, Erdogan hammer out emergency ceasefire

Putin, Erdogan hammer out emergency ceasefire

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Putin, Erdogan hammer out emergency ceasefire

Putin, Erdogan hammer out emergency ceasefire

Turkey and Russia have agreed to a ceasefire deal in Syria&apos;s Idlib region, an attempt to avert a drawing their forces into direct conflict and end fighting that has sparked the worst humanitarian disaster of the war.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire [Video]Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire

Putin said that Russia and Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire in Syria after violence escalated this past week.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 06:45Published

Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting [Video]Erdogan, Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting

Truce in Syria's last rebel stronghold to begin at midnight, presidents say, after lengthy meeting in Russian capital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.