Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance
Mike Pence, via statement Mike Pence, via statement Under the Affordable Care Act, established by
the Obama administration, health insurance
plans must cover essential health benefits.
High out-of-pocket costs may prevent people
who are uninsured from getting tested.
On Wednesday, there were at least 138 COVID-19 cases
in the U.S. across 13 states, including 11 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said it has tested 1,235 people for the virus.