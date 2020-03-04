Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement about the COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

Mike Pence, via statement Mike Pence, via statement Under the Affordable Care Act, established by the Obama administration, health insurance plans must cover essential health benefits.

High out-of-pocket costs may prevent people who are uninsured from getting tested.

On Wednesday, there were at least 138 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. across 13 states, including 11 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has tested 1,235 people for the virus.