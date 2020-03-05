Global  

Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella

"news 10 at 6".

"the knox county health department" has investigated "4"-confirmed "salmonella cases".

"the county sanitarian"..

Tells us..

That "health officials" tested establishments where they ate.

"she said"..

"those tests" came back "negative" for samonella.

Just as an extra precaution..

"the health department" still made sure "those establishments" were educated "on "salmonella prevention".

"the c-d-c says"..

"food" is "the source" "for most samonella illnesses".

"the health department" stresses the importance "of proper




