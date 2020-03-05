South Florida Events At Risk Over Coronavirus? 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published CBS4's Hank Tester reports officials are weighing whether or not to hold events. CBS4's Hank Tester reports officials are weighing whether or not to hold events.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus May Force Postponement, Cancellation Of Major South Florida Events As expected, the threat of coronavirus is turning out to be bad for business across South Florida.

cbs4.com - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this