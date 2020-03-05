Antebellum with Janelle Monáe - Official Trailer

Antebellum with Janelle Monáe - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for Antebellum starring Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Marque Richardson!
Release Date: April 24, 2020
Antebellum is a horror movie directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.
It stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Marque Richardson.