Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

Senate Passes $8B Emergency Funding Bill To Combat Coronavirus

CBS4's Christina Ruffi reports President Donald Trump could sign the bill as soon as Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer: New York State will get $33M in federal funding to fight coronavirus

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Congress is finalizing a $7.5 billion emergency funding bill to battle the...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Gov. Ige requests $10.5M from the legislature for COVID-19 prevention, mitigation

Gov. David Ige has requested more than $10 million from the legislature for the state's mitigative...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

geekmom13

Amy🌊 RT @axios: JUST IN: Senate passes $8 billion emergency coronavirus funding package 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the only no vote. https://t.co… 1 minute ago

Matt_R_Hope

Matt Hope RT @ABC: Senate overwhelmingly passes $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the spreading novel coronavirus, sending much-needed ai… 7 minutes ago

PaulDRamone

Paul Ramone RT @ChrisMurphyCT: Democrats and Republicans in Congress came together to pass meaningful funding to respond to coronavirus. That's $8.3… 21 minutes ago

fox1376y

scott lowrance RT @JTNReports: Senate passes $8.3 billion spending bill for coronavirus: "The administration initially asked Congress for $2.5 billion, bu… 22 minutes ago

AdelineIona

Iona Adeline RT @lisamurkowski: In an effort to better prevent, prepare for & respond to #COVID19, the Senate today passed an emergency supplemental fun… 26 minutes ago

m_traci

Traci M. Lewis RT @SenSherrodBrown: Just voted to send more than 15 million in emergency funding to Ohio to combat the coronavirus, with the option for mo… 32 minutes ago

waleed_70_w

🥇waleed🥇 RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: Senate overwhelmingly passes $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to combat the spreading novel coronavirus, send… 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maryland Sales Tax Bill To Help School Funding Initiatives Voted Down [Video]Maryland Sales Tax Bill To Help School Funding Initiatives Voted Down

Maryland Sales Tax Bill To Help School Funding Initiatives Voted Down

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:56Published

Mississippi Senate passes ‘teacher licensure’ bill [Video]Mississippi Senate passes ‘teacher licensure’ bill

A bill revising licensure requirements cleared the Mississippi Senate unanimously yesterday, paving the way for hundreds of students to become trained as teachers.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.