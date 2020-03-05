Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Race

Another major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race.

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential CampaignWatch VideoSen. Elizabeth Warren announced she's dropping out of the race for the White House. The...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •The VergeMediaiteThe Wrapcbs4.comNPR


Ex-Hillary Aide On Warren Exit: Men Should Push For Women To Lead, Not Just When They Get Daughters And Discover ‘Women Are People’

Zerlina Maxwell, who worked as director of progressive media for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JenniferSpurlo5

Jennifer Spurlock RT @ryangrim: Elizabeth Warren’s campaign fell apart in the fall, and it never recovered https://t.co/diZ6SlLYqs by me 2 minutes ago

9innings2

9innings RT @TimRunsHisMouth: **BREAKING** Elizabeth Warren drops out... her campaign trail of tears has finally come to an end. 2 minutes ago

eguerre4

eguerre RT @PinkNews: Elizabeth Warren drops out of White House race, leaving two old white men to battle Donald Trump, an old white man https://t.… 2 minutes ago

dbm5279

canoworms 🇺🇸 Sick of Sh*t Show @ Shite House RT @fred_guttenberg: Thank you @ewarren for the campaign you ran. Thank you for your gun safety plan. I look forward to working with you… 3 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/6MU4VRKMgI 3 minutes ago

BobFrAccounting

#IStandWithBernie 🍞&🌹 RT @lhfang: This by @ryangrim reminds us that Pete and Amy's attacks on Warren on her health care plan did severe damage to her campaign in… 5 minutes ago

sunnyinjax2

🌞#SunnyInJaxIsBack🌈 RT @Katpa73: Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign. Thank you @ewarren for all the integrity and empathy you brought to this race. Se… 5 minutes ago

MacdonellFiona

Fiona Macdonell RT @PinkNews: Elizabeth Warren drops out of White House race, leaving two old white men to battle Donald Trump, an old white man https://t.… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit [Video]Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Discusses Warren's 2020 Exit

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren&apos;s campaign ending and why she may not have endorsed another Democrat.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the shrinking field of Democratic candidates.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.