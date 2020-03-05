Elizabeth Warren Bows Out Of 2020 Race 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the shrinking field of Democratic candidates. CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the shrinking field of Democratic candidates.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WatsupAmericas Latest: Elizabeth Warren bows out of presidential race | WNT https://t.co/CyoEQliyQb 14 minutes ago 234Radio Elizabeth Warren bows out of US presidential race https://t.co/oARzVKxXNN https://t.co/KhYWTEVoWJ 18 minutes ago Nation’s Pride l Nigeria l #UltimateLoveNG Elizabeth Warren bows out of US presidential race https://t.co/xdxqbul2oI https://t.co/Kzw4k0j6Tu 18 minutes ago Jamaal Al-Din Elizabeth Warren bows out of presidential race | WNT https://t.co/yMjDi2CTsH 1 hour ago Rajiv Elizabeth Warren bows out of US presidential race @AJENews https://t.co/PLgwHGnElA 2 hours ago Savannah Elizabeth Warren bows out of US presidential race https://t.co/BeSAF122jB Well***:( 4 hours ago yuuji RT @AJEnglish: Elizabeth Warren bows out of the US presidential race https://t.co/34G3McIs3E https://t.co/wgCmVI60KG 5 hours ago Danilo Giordano🗼💰📈🛢 Elizabeth Warren bows out of US presidential race https://t.co/1icQzC2taO 6 hours ago