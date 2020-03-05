Global  

Hancock Central beats Treutlen 61-58 in OT, wins 1A public state title

The Hancock Central Bulldogs beat the Treutlen Vikings, 61-58, in overtime to capture the 1A public state title.
The bulldogs would go on to win, 55-50 ... they capture the 1-a public state title ... to boys now ... the treulten vikings up against hancock central in the 1-a public championship game ... treutlen knocked out hancock central in the 2nd round of last year's playoffs ... let's head back to the macon centerplex ... let's pick this one up in the 4th ... 41 seconds left ... treutlen up 50-49 ... treyvion crayton ... midrange ... good ... 51-50 hancock central ... 17 seconds left ... same score ... kasabian mitchell for the win ... but he gets fouled with 8 seconds left ... 3 free-throws on the way ... alright ... mitchell ... first free-throw ... knocks it down ... second free-throw ... butter ... game tied at 52 ... ok ... this one for the win ... he misses ... the bulldogs rebound it ... darious walker with the outlet pass ... but they can't get a shot off ... we're headed to overtime ... under a minute to play ... the vikings up 58-55 ... carmichael allen wide open ... and it's a one-point game ... 10 seconds left to play ... 58-57 vikings ... treyvion crayton to the cup ... and lays it in ... bulldogs up 59-51 ... one last chance for the vikings ... but they turn it over ... and here




