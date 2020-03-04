Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michigan preparing for Coronavirus

Michigan preparing for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Michigan preparing for Coronavirus

Michigan preparing for Coronavirus

Officials with ties to Michigan are helping the state get ready for the Coronavirus, should it impact our state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School Closings

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School ClosingsQuick Take Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government —...
FactCheck.org - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichiganRadio

Michigan Radio The head of Michigan’s Census office is collaborating with other state and federal officials on ways to keep people… https://t.co/m06Ee1y4ED 6 hours ago

upnorthlive

upnorthlive.com Health departments across the state are preparing and responding in case any cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed… https://t.co/OEkX8mXDP4 1 day ago

midmichigannow

Mid-Michigan NOW Health departments across the state are preparing and responding in case any cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed… https://t.co/AZyYfIRsaD 1 day ago

maamccauley

Mark RT @TrishaWWMT: Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice says schools across the state are preparing for the spread of the coronavirus. #WestMi… 2 days ago

TrishaWWMT

Trisha McCauley Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice says schools across the state are preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.… https://t.co/9y1tZDhRY2 2 days ago

LARADirector

LARA Director Orlene Hawks RT @SenGaryPeters: Thank you @GovWhitmer for your leadership to ensure Michiganders are preparing and up to date on the threat of Coronavir… 3 days ago

WashtenawOptWel

Washtenaw Optimal Wellness RT @wcpublichealth: We continue to monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. No cases have been confirmed in Michigan or Washtenaw… 3 days ago

tdsiterlet

thomas d. siterlet How Michigan is preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/uABBAY6zhT 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 3-4-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 3-4-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how the death toll of the Coronavirus cases in the USA is growing and two cities in the US are taking precautions to contain the virus. Also, there is a new..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:48Published

Health Headlines - 3-3-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 3-3-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how at least 9 people have died after contracting the Coronavirus in the USA, we provide an update on where the country is in regards to the illness. Also, a..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.