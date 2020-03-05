Global  

Crews Battle Brush Fire Near Springfield

Crews Battle Brush Fire Near Springfield

Crews Battle Brush Fire Near Springfield

3 News Now Senior Reporter Jake Wasikowski gives us a firsthand look at what's going on near 168th and Buffalo Roads.

Several homes in the area were evacuated due to fears of a brush fire spreading there.
0
Crews Battle Brush Fire In Queens Park

Firefighters responded to Gateway Park in Howard Beach after getting the call around 3 p.m. Saturday.
CBS 2 - Published


factsfaraone

Joyce Faraone RT @wpri12: RIGHT NOW - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire off Route 4 in East Greenwich. We'll have a live report coming up af… 10 hours ago

wpri_feed

WPRI 12 News Feed Crews battle large brush fire in East Greenwich https://t.co/Npp98v4f5h 10 hours ago

wpri12

WPRI 12 RIGHT NOW - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire off Route 4 in East Greenwich. We'll have a live report… https://t.co/k4NRINU7AW 10 hours ago

Tmomentpolitic

The moment politic Crews Battle Brush Fire In Queens Park https://t.co/WfbfNdoXhY https://t.co/72Wqba9Q12 1 week ago

jenrobertson2o2

Jen Robertson RT @CBSNewYork: Crews Battle Brush Fire In Queens Park https://t.co/bmZNSvPvK3 1 week ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Crews Battle Brush Fire In Queens Park https://t.co/bmZNSvPvK3 1 week ago


Fire crews battle brush fire in Lyons Valley [Video]Fire crews battle brush fire in Lyons Valley

Fire crews battle brush fire in Lyons Valley

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

